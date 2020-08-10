Man Arrested for OWI After Crashing Into Power Pole, Beach Cottage

A small beach cottage and power pole are destroyed after a man ran into it Saturday night.

Leelanau County deputies say the man had been drinking before the crash.

The sheriff’s office says he was driving on northwest Bay Shore Drive, went into the other lane and left the road.

The man hit then hit the cottage after already hitting a power pole.

Deputies say the man was drinking before the crash and may have fallen asleep while driving.

He was arrested for operating while intoxicated.