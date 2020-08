Greenville Man Dies in Moped-Van Crash

A man died after police say someone ran their minivan into his moped.

State police were called to a crash at Greenville Road near Peck Road in Montcalm Township around 11 Monday morning.

They say Edward Herroon was on a moped waiting to turn when a minivan hit him from behind.

Troopers say Herroon died at the scene.

The minivan driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.