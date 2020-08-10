Grand Traverse Co. Names Sparks BBQ, Buffalo Wild Wings as Possible Exposure Sites
We want to warn you about two possible coronavirus exposure sites in Grand Traverse County.
The health department says if you were at Sparks Barbecue or at Buffalo Wild Wings during the dates and times listed below, you should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the day of possible exposure.
Sparks BBQ
- July 30: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings
- August 9: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- August 3: 5 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.