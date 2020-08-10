Feedback at 5: College Football

Major conferences are reportedly planning to cancel college football for the fall 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend, the Mid-American Conference was the first conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision to announce it would not play football this fall.

Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday to discuss their safety concerns with the pandemic still not under control in the United States.

The Big Ten appears poised to become the first Power Five conference to cancel its plans, which will likely domino to other major conferences.

What will you miss the most if there is no college football this fall?