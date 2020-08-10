COVID-19 Economy Stimulus Battle: Dems Fight Pres. Trump’s New Executive Actions

President Trump signed four new executive actions, bypassing Congress in an effort to ease some of the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as the U.S. reaches another sobering milestone of 5 million coronavirus cases.

The president signed the four new executive actions on Saturday.

Now the recently-expired $600 a week supplement to unemployment benefits would be cut to $400.

The president said only some states will be expected to chip in about a quarter of the money for the benefits.

Another big change is a measure to defer student loan payments and payroll tax withholdings for some workers.The president said there may still be room to negotiate with Deomocrats on a new coronavirus relief package.

“We’ve gotten much of what we wanted and they didn’t get what they wanted and they would have. And I guess they still could, in all fairness,” he said.

But Democrats say the president’s new actions are unlawful, making it even more important for Congress to make a deal on a new stimulus package.

Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi says, “The president’s meager, weak and unconstitutional actions further demand that we have an agreement.”

And Sen. Chuck Schumer, SENATE minority leader, says, “It’s so put together in a crazy way. If he just would have renewed the $600, as we do in the HEROES bill through January, things would flow smoothly.”

The president’s new measure on evictions is another big sticking point for Democrats and Republicans.

It would not renew a freeze on removing tenants from properties with government-backed mortgages. Instead, it would have the government look for ways to help those on the brink.

As we just mentioned, part of President Trump’s executive actions require states to cover 25% of federal unemployment payments.

If they don’t, unemployed workers wouldn’t receive any federal assistance.

This comes as many states are facing significant budget challenges during the pandemic.

Michigan projected a more than $3 billion shortfall earlier this year.

In a statement, Gov. Whitmer says: