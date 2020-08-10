Bishop Baraga Catholic School Receives $10K Donation from Walstrom Marine

Bishop Baraga Catholic School got a big donation Monday to help their rebuilding efforts. The school was heavily damaged in a severe storm late last month.

It’s estimated to take months to repair all the damage.

On Monday, Walstrom Marine donated $10,000 to the school’s repair efforts.

“Seeing all the damage that was done, Walstrom Marine feels very strongly in helping the communities that we’re in the as best as we can,” said Walstrom Marine Marketing Director Kate Conlon.

The Straits Area Federal Credit Union has been helping the school with their fundraising efforts, and will be matching $5,000.

“We are very grateful for all the donations that we have gotten, and it just shows when something happens in the community we pull together and help,” said Cindy Harrison,

President & CEO of Straits Area Federal Credit Union.

The credit union is also taking book donations to help rebuild the library completely damaged in the storm.

If you would like to donate or have any questions, you can contact Stacey at 231-420-8692.