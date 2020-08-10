Appeals Court Rules On DNR Immunity in Antrim County Snowmobile Lawsuit

Two snowmobilers have won a key decision in an accident lawsuit with Northern Michigan conservation officers.

Audrey West says two DNR officers were on snowmobiles on the same road as her, but going in the wrong direction.

She claims she was thrown into an Antrim County river and her father was pinned under a snowmobile.

The DNR claims it is immune to liability.

However, the negligent operation of a motor vehicle usually is an exception to immunity.

The appeals court says snowmobiles fit that exception since they could be expected to operate on or next to roads.