State Police Looking for Missing Gaylord Man

State Police are asking for help in finding a missing 78-year-old Gaylord man who suffers from dementia.

MSP reports that Nelson William Wheaton was last seen on Saturday night between 6:00-7:00, and was riding a green Polaris Ranger in the Arrowhead subdivision.

He was wearing a straw hat, short sleeve shirt and dark shorts.

Troopers say he left his phone, wallet, and hearing aids at his home.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call 989-732-5141 or your local police/emergency dispatch line.