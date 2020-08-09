Michigan Reports 514 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Health officials say 514 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan on Sunday.

This makes the total number of confirmed cases 87,403 since the virus first broke out.

Two more deaths were also confirmed.

The death toll now stands at 6,249, one lower than Saturday’s count.

The state says three previous instances marked as deaths have been removed following corrections by local health departments.

As of Friday, 63,636 Michiganders were reported as recovered.

This is an improvement of 3,614 cases from the previous week.