MDHHS: Opioid Use, Overdoses Up During COVID-19 Pandemic

New information from the state shows opioid use has surged during the pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the number of overdoses jumped by 33% between April and May.

A Michigan initiative is asking parents to use this time to talk with your kids about drug use.

Vicki Kavanaugh of Talksooner says teens and young adults are vulnerable to high-risk substance use and abuse.

She believes social isolation could be a contributing factor.

“We are all stressed and the time you spend with kids, take that time to have those difficult conversations because you never know where they are going to lead,” said Kavanaugh.

She also says it is also a good idea to make sure any alcohol and prescription drugs in the house are locked up.

For more resources on these topics, go to talksooner.org.