Common Good Bakery Celebrates Third Birthday, Donates to Community

A Traverse City Bakery is celebrating its birthday by giving back.

The Common Good Bakery turned three on Saturday and is donating half of the day’s profits to a local organization.

Common Good Owner, Jason Gollan, says for the last few years they have decided to celebrate the bakery’s success by including the community that supports it.

For their third birthday, Common Good gave customers the opportunity to nominate which organizations would be chosen.

Throughout the day, customers stopped by and put a tally next to their vote.

By the end of the day, Common Good was able to collect over $1,200.

“You care about each other and there’s a lot of need, especially now. And so it’s really encouraging to see people kind of get passed their fear and to take that step and to want to give back,” said Gollan.

Nonprofit T.A.R.T Trails ended up this year’s winner.

Gollan says he is excited to be able to give them their check.