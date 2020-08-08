UPDATE: Trooper Starr Laid to Rest

Michigan State Police came together Saturday to honor and celebrate the life of Trooper Caleb Starr.

Fallen State Police Officer Starr was laid to rest Saturday in Mason, Michigan, which is just south of Lansing.

He was seriously hurt on July 10th in Ionia County when an alleged drunk driver hit his patrol car head-on. Starr later died from his injuries.

That driver has since been arrested.

Trooper Starr joined Michigan State Police in September of 2018.

Starr leaves behind his wife, Rachael, and their two young daughters.