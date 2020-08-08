President Trump Signs Executive Orders, Provides Economic Relief for Millions

President Trump signed executive orders Saturday evening aimed a providing economic relief for millions of Americans.

The president’s move comes after negotiations with Congress over a new relief package hit a wall.

Whether the president has the legal standing to act on his own remains unclear.

His actions are designed to defer evictions, payroll taxes and student loan payments, and extend enhanced unemployment benefits at $400 a week.

Democrats are seeking to extend the $600 per week that expired more than a week ago.

On Capitol Hill, administration officials and democratic lawmakers could not reach a compromise on the overall price tag for a new relief bill.

More than 30 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic batters businesses across the nation.