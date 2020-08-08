Michigan Reports 698 New COVID-19 Cases, Three New Deaths
Michigan is reporting 698 new cases of the coronavirus and 3 additional COVID-19 deaths.
Michigan now has 86,889 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,250 COVID-19 deaths.
The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
As of August 8, 63,636 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.
The state defines “recovered” as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).
