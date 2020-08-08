Michigan DNR Officer Rescues Stranded Men Near Drummond Island

Two men who got stranded near Drummond Island are safe thanks to a Michigan DNR Officer.

Officer Todd Sumbera was patrolling offshore in Chippewa County Friday afternoon when he saw two people in the water.

The DNR says they were clinging to an overturned personal watercraft and improperly wearing torn life jackets.

One of the men did not know how to swim.

Officer Sumbera helped the men onto his patrol boat and returned them to shore.