Lake City Hosts 25th Annual Car Show

The 25th Annual Lake City Car Show happened Saturday on Main Street.

The Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce put on this event that started at 8:00 a.m.

Car enthusiasts from all over the state came to show off their classic cars and many people came to admire them.

Dozens of events throughout northern Michigan got canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but one person competing Saturday said this is at least the ninth car show he has attended so far this summer.

“It’s a beautiful spot, got a beautiful lake, beautiful sunny day, beautiful people, beautiful cars. Couldn’t ask for more,” said Pinky Hosford, who competed in the show.

The trophy presentation was at 2:00 p.m. and special awards included the People’s Choice, the Sheriff Department’s Choice and the Lake City Fire Department’s Choice.