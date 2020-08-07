US Offers 10M Reward For Information to Prevent Election Hacking

The United States is willing to offer up a reward of $10 million for information that could help prevent the presidential election from being hacked.

The U.S. state department is putting up the money as part of its Rewards for Justice program.

It will be given to people who disclose information on foreign hackers interfering with the upcoming election.

A Senate intelligence committee report in April found that Russia engaged in efforts to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

And with the next presidential election only months away, the program is aiming to prevent similar efforts this year.