UPDATE: Leelanau Co. Road Commissioner Expected to Resign

Our news crew confronted a Leelanau County road commissioner over his use of a racial slur at a meeting earlier this week.

Road Commissioner Tom Eckerle said black lives matter is “trying to take the country away from us.”

He also used a racial slur to blame the coronavirus crisis on people from Detroit.

Chet Janik, a Leelanau County Administrator, says Eckerle will be submitting his letter of resignation to the Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Eckerle says a new road manager will start later this month and he doesn’t want him to start the job with this controversy.

Janik says the County Board of Commissioners will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss Eckerle’s replacement.

He also says they will discuss passing a resolution and condemning those type of comments as well as any type of racial discrimination.