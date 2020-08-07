State Launches College Town COVID-19 Workplace Safety Program

Ryan Cole,

As students return to schools, the state launched a college town COVID-19 workplace safety program.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity plans to host a series of webinars.

They’re meant to help bars, restaurants and other businesses who serve and employee college students.

The webinars willMi Workplace Safety Program Vo 5 help everyone understand the latest coronavirus safety rules and how to stop the spread of the virus.

Here is a list of all the webinars:

To learn more about COVID-19 Workplace Safety, visit michgan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.

