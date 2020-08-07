State Launches College Town COVID-19 Workplace Safety Program

As students return to schools, the state launched a college town COVID-19 workplace safety program.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity plans to host a series of webinars.

They’re meant to help bars, restaurants and other businesses who serve and employee college students.

The webinars will help everyone understand the latest coronavirus safety rules and how to stop the spread of the virus.

Here is a list of all the webinars:

To learn more about COVID-19 Workplace Safety, visit michgan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.