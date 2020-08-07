Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Officials Need Help Protecting Lake Sturgeon

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials need your help when it comes to protecting lake sturgeon.

They’ve had several lake sturgeon wash up on their shores this summer.

They say if you find a lake sturgeon washed up on shore, call the Natural Resources Department immediately at (231) 326-4757 to report it.

The fish are on Michigan’s threatened species list.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore says they partner with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Natural Resources Department in protection of the lake sturgeon.

Lake sturgeon live longer than most humans, and its population is at 1% of its historical abundance.