SANE Arrests Three Men for Selling Drugs in Cheboygan

Three men could go to prison after a drug bust in northern Michigan.

On Tuesday, Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement say they had a search warrant for a home in Cheboygan.

SANE Detectives say they took meth, heroin, fentanyl and other evidence of drug sales from the home.

Shawn Miller and Anthony Becket of Cheboygan are charged with possession, intent to deliver and being repeat offenders.

Those counts could land them 40 years in prison.

Becket is also charged with felony firearm, maintaining a drug house, and resisting arrest.

Lorenzo Martinez III was also arrested during the search.

He’s charged with possession of heroin second or subsequent offense.