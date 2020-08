Passenger Killed in Emmet County Car Crash

A man died after a crash in Emmet County.

Thursday evening deputies were called to a crash on U.S. 31 and Industrial Drive in McKinley Township.

They say a Ford Focus did not yield while turning at the intersection, hitting a pickup truck.

Stanley Cembrowicz was a passenger in the Focus. The sheriff’s office says he died at the scene.

Two other people had to be taken to the hospital.