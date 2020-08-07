MTM On the Road: Juggling, Skating Into the Record Books for Kids in Uganda with Tommy Tropic

It’s not easy to juggle, especially while on roller skates.

One Northern Michigan man is hoping to break the Guinness World Record for doing BOTH!

Tommy Tropic is getting ready to attempt the Guinness World Record for going the farthest distant while juggling on inline skates. It is also about helping kids in need.

He has teamed up with the Acrobatic Circus Troupe (ACT) in Katwe, Kamala, Uganda. ACT is a nonprofit that feeds, mentors, and helps keep kids in school and out of trouble by teaching them acrobatics and juggling. Tropic says the group instills hope in Ugandan children who often have little else that does.

His record attempt is part of a fundraiser for ACT Katwe that included other performers and a silent auction.

The fundraiser is Friday August 7 starting at 5 p.m. at Boyne Mountain. Tommy Tropic will make his record attempt at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about the event, click here.

If you would like to make a donation to ACT Katwe, click here.