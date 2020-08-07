MSP Cadillac Post Welcomes LuLu, the Labrador Retriever, to the Team

Michigan State Police in Cadillac welcomed its newest member to the team Friday.

LuLu the Labrador retriever just graduated from canine school.

She received six weeks of special training tracking explosives, and can even track them if they are on the move.

She is the only dog north of Lansing with this ability.

State police say it uses German shepherds to check for explosives before an event, but LuLu’s friendly demeanor means she can track while an event is taking place.