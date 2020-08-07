Michigan Officials Report 762 New COVID-19 Cases, 0 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 762 new cases of the coronavirus, and zero additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 86,191 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,247 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 85,429 confirmed cases with 6,247 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 31, 60,022 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4, enabling her to keep in place restrictions designed to curb COVID-19.

Whitmer has used the emergency declaration to issue orders to close certain businesses, limit gathering sizes and require masks in enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places.

The U.S. has now surpassed 160,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

A new prediction model shows that number may not stop growing anytime soon.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to spar over another stimulus package.

Saturday’s deadline to finish negotiations is quickly approaching, but the president says his team already has an executive order prepared if negotiations fail.

And with less than 48 hours to agree upon a deal, an executive order is looking more and more likely.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says, “They’re still at $3.4 trillion and going north at some point. Compromise has to have a dollar sign in front of it.”

The president says the executive order his team has been working on includes a payroll tax cut, eviction protections, unemployment assistance, and student loan help.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.