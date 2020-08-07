Lume Cannabis Co. Moving Forward With Evart Grow Facility Expansion

Lume Cannabis Co. is moving forward with expanding its grow facility in Osceola County.

The business says it could end up bringing hundreds of jobs to the Evart area.

Last month we told you that Lume asked Evart Township for permission to expand its grow facility.

Lume approached the township board with a plan to expand their grow facility by an additional 400,000 square feet.

The company says it will create more than 500 jobs.

They plan to operate 100 stores in Michigan by 2024.