Lawsuit Accuses NRA Executives of Splurging for Personal Use

The National Rifle Association is facing a major legal fight.

New York Attorney General Leticia James accuses its top executives of corruption and misspending. The lawsuit argues the NRA’s leadership used one of the most powerful organizations in America as a “personal piggy bank.”

The NRA fired back, calling the lawsuit “completely baseless.”

But Thursday, New York’s attorney general outlined her case. Courtroom documents show years of lavish spending by CEO Wayne Lapierre, including stays at hotels for more than $37,000 and at least eight trips to and from the Bahamas on private jets.

“For years, the NRA diverted millions and millions away from its charitable mission for personal use by leadership,” James said.