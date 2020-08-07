Lake Leelanau Man Charged with Stealing from Suttons Bay Building

A Lake Leelanau man is charged with stealing from a building in Suttons Bay.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7 Wednesday evening at someone’s garage on the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

Deputies say two people followed the man once they say they saw him steal a bike, after which he tried to leave.

They followed him until deputies arrived and arrested him.

He’s charged with felony larceny, which could put him behind bars for 15 years.