Lake Leelanau Man Charged with Stealing from Suttons Bay Building

Ryan Cole,

A Lake Leelanau man is charged with stealing from a building in Suttons Bay.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7 Wednesday evening at someone’s garage on the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

Deputies say two people followed the man once they say they saw him steal a bike, after which he tried to leave.

They followed him until deputies arrived and arrested him.

He’s charged with felony larceny, which could put him behind bars for 15 years.

