Healthy Living: Hemophilia A – Stopping the Bleed

Every year, about 400 babies are born with hemophilia A.

It’s a rare bleeding disorder in which they are missing a critical clotting protein, called factor VIII.

Without the protein, their blood is unable to clot when they get a cut and some patients may develop antibodies that fight against the medicine that is treating their condition.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter has the details on a new approach that is showing success.

With the Atlanta Protocol, patients only have to do the factor VIII infusions three times a week versus every day with the current line of treatment.

It is called the Atlanta Protocol as a nod to the city in which it was developed.