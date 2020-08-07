Great Finds for Great Purpose: OASIS Hosts End of Summer Sale

An OASIS Project – the Second Chance Resale Store in Cadillac, is opening up their backroom for a summer-end liquidation sale. This is a great opportunity to ‘shop til you drop’ – while helping those in need.

Starting August 10, you can find clothing, collectibles, and household goods for $1 per item, or fill up a bag for $5. All of the proceeds from Second Chance help support the programs offered by OASIS and their shelter.

The hours of operation are:

Monday – Wednesday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Thursday – Friday: 10 AM – 6 PM

Saturday: 10 AM – 4 PM

Sunday: Closed

Inventory is limited, and as of now, they are not sure when the sale will end.