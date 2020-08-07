Friends Raising Money to Train Service Dog for Veteran Who Saved Wife During Camper Explosion

A two-time Purple Heart veteran and his wife are recovering after a propane explosion at their campsite.

Last week, we told you about Vietnam vet Ed Monday, who saved his wife and their puppy from a fiery explosion after a propane leak lit their camper on fire.

Ed has burns on 35% of his body and he’s recovering in a hospital downstate. Now, his best friends are asking the community to help the man who they say would do anything for anyone.

Teri and Rex Dunlop have been looking after his dog, 16-week-old chocolate lab Bailey Brown. They’re hoping to raise enough money to send her to get special training so she can help Ed when he gets ou t.

Bailey was intended to be an emotional support animal, but now she might need to become a full service dog because Ed will likely not be able to use his own hands for a long time.

“Ed’s not going to be able to hold this leash. He’s not going to be able to make her stay down,” said Teri Dunlop. “[Bailey will be] his hands. And his emotional support.

The training could cost thousands, and now Teri and Rex need help.

“This dog needs special training. She needs professional training. That’s nothing I can do,” said Teri Dunlop.

She’s found Bark & Rec training who has agreed to private lessons. Now they just need to put some money down.

“This is going to be an important part of his recovery,” said Teri.

If you want to donate, visit www.barkranger.net