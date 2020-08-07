Free Coronavirus Testing Available in Newaygo, Baldwin

District Health Department #10 wants you to know about free drive-thru coronavirus testing sites that will be open next week.

Thursday, you can be tested in the Newaygo High School parking lot from 1 to 6 p.m.

The following day, testing will be available at the Baldwin High School parking lot from 2 to 6 p.m.

Anyone 18 or older in the surrounding communities is welcome to be tested for COVID-19, whether you’re showing symptoms or not.

All you have to do is bring a picture ID to testing.