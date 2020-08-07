DNR Advises ORV Riders to Use Caution on Drummond Island Trail

The DNR is warning ORV riders to be extra careful on a Chippewa County trail.

The department says there will be road work and logging over the next few month on the East Marble Head Trail Route on Drummond Island.

At this time, the path will stay open but could close depending on conditions.

The DNR asks riders to give heavy equipment operators extra space and to be careful.

For more information on Michigan trails and conditions, click here.