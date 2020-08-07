COVID-19 Relief Battle: Pres. Trump Says Executive Order is Prepared if Congress Fails to Deliver

The U.S. has now surpassed 160,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

A new prediction model shows that number may not stop growing anytime soon.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to spar over another stimulus package.

Saturday’s deadline to finish negotiations is quickly approaching, but the president says his team already has an executive order prepared if negotiations fail.

And with less than 48 hours to agree upon a deal, an executive order is looking more and more likely.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says, “They’re still at $3.4 trillion and going north at some point. Compromise has to have a dollar sign in front of it.”

The president says the executive order his team has been working on includes a payroll tax cut, eviction protections, unemployment assistance, and student loan help.