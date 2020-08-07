CMU Police Launch New Public Safety App

Central Michigan University Police launched a new public safety app for students to report an incident or call for help.

The app called Rave Guardian allows students to instantly text CMU Police for help.

There’s even a virtual escort feature that allows students to let their friends and family know where they’re going on campus and if they made it to their destination safely.

CMU Police Lt. Mike Sienkiewicz says he hopes this app will help them better engage with students and keep campus safe.

“We want students to feel safe on campus and we think this is a way to kind of develop a two-way communication bridge so it’s not just us sending them information but it’s them sending us information,” says Lt. Sienkiewicz.

CMU Police say they’ve already had 850 downloads since launching the app Thursday.