Cadillac 4 Theater to Reopen with $2 Movies

The Cadillac 4 Theater in downtown Cadillac will officially reopen on August 7.

The theater announced in May they would be closing their doors for good after their owner, Goodrich Quality Theaters, filed for bankruptcy in February. Goodrich was bought by new owners in July, and Cadillac 4 said they would be reopening.

“It’s certainly been a long summer waiting for the right time to reopen,” said Goodrich Quality Theaters Regional Manager Jeremy Curtis. “Now with some new Hollywood releases on the horizon, we feel that now’s the right time where we can create a safe environment, and an affordable environment, to come back and start returning to the movies.”

The theater is taking every precaution to keep customers and staff safe.

“We follow the three “S’s” which is safe distancing, sanitizing, and safely following guidelines, and those guidelines include wearing masks, we have floor mats outlining where to stand,” said Curtis. “We will be doing wellness checks on our staff and temperature checks as they come in for their shifts.”

The four auditoriums will also be at 25% capacity, and there will be extra time after each showing for staff to sanitize.

“We’re asking groups to leave three chairs between each group,” said Curtis. “We’ll also have sanitation stations where our customers can take wipes with them.”

Locals are looking forward to have the theater back open.

“I’m very excited because I have three grandchildren and it’ll be nice to have somewhere to take them,” said Connie Bair. “I was disappointed when I thought they were not going to be around so I’m glad that they’re back.”

This weekend, the Cadillac 4 will be showing Jurassic Park, Irresistible, Shrek, and Jaws for $2 starting on August 7 at 1 PM. You can find more information on their Facebook page.