BINGO! The Diane Peppler Resource Center Hosts In-Car Game to Raise Funds for Domestic Violence Survivors

For the past several months, non-profit organizations have had to come up with ingenious ways to have fundraisers. The CDC and State mandates have changed fundraisers are usually done.

The Diane Peppler Resource Center (DPRC) in Sault Ste Marie has come up with a unique way to raise money – Car Bingo! The game will be held behind the Sault Ste Marie City Fire Hall between Ridge and Arlington.

Players will stay in their cars the whole time, and carhops will assist anyone with questions…or to check bingo cards. Prizes will be awarded.

The numbers will be called out and projected on a big screen that will be hung on the back of the building. The resource center provides a safe and secure environment for survivors of domestic violence and their families.

“This is huge …just to bring awareness….especially now during the pandemic,” said DPRC volunteer coordinator, Katie Barkley. “The pandemic does not stop perpetrators. If anything, we have been busier during the pandemic because people are stuck at home with their perpetrator. Raising awareness, getting those funds so that we can help people get to that safe place…it’s just that having the community get involved so everyone feels safer in the community”.

It costs $20 for (3) bingo cars. This event is at 6 PM, Saturday, August 8 behind the Sault City Fire Hall.

