A ‘Great Start Collaborative’ Guides Moms and Dads through Parenthood Programs

Temper tantrums, crying, yelling… all of the wonderful things some parents experience while having a tiny titan in the house. The impact of COVID-19, and changes that have happened in the last few months, have made parenting even more challenging. For those who need a little guidance, the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative is helping parents and their children with their home-based programs.

According to the director of the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative, Niki Schultz, parents should start educating themselves from the time they know they’re pregnant. “It’s important for not only their health – but for the health of their kiddos. When you know better, you do better”.

There’s only so much you can gain from books, online resources, and family and friends. The in-home visits from parenting professionals allow for better assessment of what the family really needs. “Those home visitors that are coming in, before the baby is born, is helping that family know what to be expected – and then moving and growing with them so they have the same home visitor for either three or five years, which is great”.

Their programs focus on reducing stress and mindfulness to nutrition and childhood milestones.

“There’s a ton of different home visiting services throughout our area,” said Schultz. “There’s is a specific one that works with children and their families ages zero to three, and that focuses on kiddos who exhibit a developmental delay, whether that be speech and language fine motor”.

If you are interested about the home visiting programs that the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative offers, click here.

For more parenting resources from the District Health Department, click here.