9-Year-Old Hosts Annual Car Wash to Raise Money for Benzie County Non-Profits

It doesn’t take much to make a difference in your local community. 9-year-old Cayden Carver, shows us all it takes is some soap, water, a dirty car and a giving spirit. This will be his third year hosting the Ninja Boy Carwash. All proceeds from this carwash go to benefit a local non-profit.

It all started one summer when Cayden and his grandpa, Andrew Wagner, were washing their car. Cayden said, “Grandpa I think we should charge people a dollar for car washes and feed people who are hungry.” From there, the rest was history. He has been giving back to his community every year now.

Last year, in 2019, the Ninja Boy Carwash raised $1065 to help buy playground equipment for Frankfort Elementary School. This year they are donating to the Animal Welfare League of Benzie County.

They’re hoping you’ll support them this Sunday, August 9th from noon to 3 pm at the “Old Vet Building” in Benzonia (7045 Traverse Ave. Benzonia).

For more information call (231) 383-1066.