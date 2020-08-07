13 Days of N.MI Summer Giveaway: Day 4

It’s FRIDAY and Day #5 of the 13 Days of Northern Michigan Summer Giveways!

Let’s celebrate by giving away an incredible prize from Otsego Resort!

Otsego Resort is a prominent fixture in Northern Michigan whether it’s summer, fall, spring or winter! With meticulously groomed, family friendly ski hills, 36-holes of championship golf lead by the Tribute course.

Today on the four we will be giving one lucky winner 2 rounds of golf on the Tribute course with a cart!

The Tribute course was designed by Rick Robbin and PGA Tour Professional, Gary Koch to include beauty in the form of woodlands, water and wildlife.

The four viewers are invited to participate in The Otsego Resorts August Special! The August golf special includes a one night stay in standard accommodations, one round on the Tribute after 2 pm, and unlimited rounds on the Classic day of departure. Must call to book and mention the “August Golf Special” to redeem. **Terms and conditions apply please call for details**