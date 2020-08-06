Two Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Petoskey, Gaylord

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting of two locations that are possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

The possible exposure sites are:

Bay View Country Club member dining (2328 Country Club Rd, Petoskey, Mi 49770)

August 1 and 2, from 6-9 p.m.

August 1 and 2, from 6-9 p.m. Lucky’s Steak House (2525 Snowdrift Dr, Gaylord, MI 49735)

July 25, 28, and 29, from 2:30 – 10 p.m.

The health department says both restaurants have been contacted and are working to ensure the safety of employees and visitors.

If you have questions about testing or about your potential exposure, please call the health department at 1-800-432-4121.

For up to date information on COVID-19, click here.