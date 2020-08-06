Two Grand Traverse Co. Restaurants Identified as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has identified two local restaurants as possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

The health department says individuals who were at these restaurants during the listed time period should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure:

Minerva’s Restaurant and Bar

Restaurant only: July 31, 1-10 p.m.

Restaurant and banquet: August 1, 1-10 p.m.

North Peak Brewing Company

Deck: July 31, 3-11 pm

Inside: August 1, 11 am-11:30 pm

Those who are self-monitoring should keep away from the pubic, family and roommates as much as possible.

Grand Traverse County has a total case count of 179, with 85 active cases and five deaths.