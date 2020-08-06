Traverse City Based Atlas Space Operations Selected for NASA Award

Atlas Space Operations in Traverse City just received another award from NASA.

The company was selected for a small business innovation research award.

This will help them continue developing technology to improve ground station antenna usage.

Atlas says they’re thrilled to be selected and to continue growing the space industry in Traverse City and northern Michigan.

“For us this particular contract I would say has a profound impact on the company in terms of just a recognition of just the value Atlas brings to NASA from a satellite and space operations perspective,” said CEO Sean McDaniels.

Atlas was one of 124 small businesses from 31 states selected by NASA for the award.