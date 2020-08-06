Staycations on ‘The Four’: Crystal Mountain Spa

Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville is helping us relax and rejuvenate with a little “ahh” from their beautiful day spa.

Right now through August 31, 2020, they are running a BOGO special that includes a ‘buy one, get one half off 50 & 80-minute massage and facial services’. This deal is valid for one or two guests for services on the same day.

The Crystal Moutain Spa also offers a myriad of pampering delights from Thai Foot Reflexology and Nirvana Stress Relief to Organic Oxygen Facials to Mani-Pedis. “Their new oxygen facials uses a medical-grade oxygen machine that pumps it deeper into the skin,” explains Spa Coordinator, Cady Lowe. “The results from the facial shows up within the first 72-hours, and it looks and feels amazing”. Facials are always recommended after exposing the skin to the elements and the summer sun.

There is also a Spa Rewards Club for those who are looking for frequent trips. Here’s how it works:

– Purchase six massage, body, or facial treatments of 50 minutes or more and receive your seventh 50-minute treatment FREE. Mani-Pedi Cures Rewards Club – Purchase six manicure or pedicure treatments of 50 minutes or more and receive your seventh 50-minute manicure or pedicure FREE

To plan a pamper-day getaway at the Crystal Mountain Spa, click here.