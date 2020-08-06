SOS Benson Hosts Press Conference on Historic Primary Election

It was a historic primary election for Michigan.

Not only because it was during a pandemic, but also because of the voter turnout.

The state says 2.5 million votes were cast in Tuesday’s primary.

That’s because the over 1 million voters that took advantage of the state’s no excuse absentee voting.

All those votes concern the state on what lies ahead for the general election in November.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson believes about 5 million people will vote then.

The Secretary of State says about 10,000 absentee ballots had to be rejected for numerous reasons.

The state says some of the reasons included the ballots did not have matching signatures and others were mailed in too late.