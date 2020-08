Roscommon Deputies Save Woman’s Life with Naloxone

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says two of its deputies likely saved a woman’s life.

Last night, deputies were called out to Roscommon.

When Deputy Oneil and Deputy Martin got there, they found a woman unconscious and turning blue from a drug overdose.

They gave her naloxone, which is an overdose reversal drug.

That was able to revive her.

The woman was then taken to the hospital for more treatment.