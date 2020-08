Roadwork Begins: US-131 Gets Repaved North of Cadillac

If you travel U.S. 131 around Cadillac, a portion is undergoing roadwork starting August 6.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says it will be repaving more than seven miles of the freeway between Boon Road and Old-131, south of Manton.

It will also involve the repaving of the on and off ramps at the Boon Road interchange.

The project is expected to complete by August 29.