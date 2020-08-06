Remembering Hiroshima: Japan Pushes For World Free of Nuclear Weapons

It’s been 75 years to the day America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II.

Japan is holding services Thursday to honor those who lost their lives.

Another bomb was dropped three days later on Nagasaki.

To this day, the decision to drop the atomic bombs remains controversial. But that decision is credited with bringing a quicker end to the war as Japan surrendered shortly after the dropping of the bombs.

Japan is still pushing for a world free of nuclear weapons.

The prime minister vowed Japan will continue working toward nuclear disarmament and urged world leaders to do the same.