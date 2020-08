Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified at Ethanology Distillery

Ethanology in Elk Rapids says that one of their employees may have been exposed to COVID-19.

They say that the employee worked last Thursday through Sunday and the employee did not have any symptoms while they were at work.

The distillery says the employee passed company temperature checks on each day and no other employees have had symptoms.

Ethanology will remain open and has been deep cleaned.