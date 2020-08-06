Petoskey Born Band Returns Home for their First Performance of the Year on August 8

So many of us are missing the music scene and seeing live bands and musicians from all over Northern Michigan perform. Fortunately, on August 8 at 8 PM, the Coyote Crossing Resort in Cadillac is hosting a fun and safe, live performance from the band, Michigan Rattlers.

The Michigan Rattlers are from Petoskey but are based in L.A. these days as opening acts for artists like Bob Seger. During the pandemic, they’ve been quarantining closer to home in Northern Michigan, and are playing their first show of the year at the Coyote Crossing Resort.

“They are kind of a combination of alternative country and Americana genres of music,” said the resort’s owner, Pete Finch. “Very easy listing with a little rock edge to it as well, we are very excited to host the Michigan Rattlers – Saturday night”.

Due to limited seating, and health and safety rules, there are only 125 advance tickets available for $20 each. The Coyote Crossing Resort has been hosting concerts for much of the summer, bringing people together, while keeping them socially distanced, connected over great music. Local favorites, Adam Joynt and Zac Bunce are kicking off the show.

Click here to purchase tickets.